Reno-area businesses sought to support SOS Washoe laptop donation efforts

RENO, Nev. — A group of community and business leaders on Aug. 13 launched a fundraiser to ensure Washoe County students have access to a laptop computer to enable distance learning.

Businesses are being asked to sponsor computers for individual schools — or classrooms in individual schools, including the public charter schools overseen by the Washoe County School District.

The private nonprofit Education Alliance of Washoe County estimates that more than 7,000 Washoe County students were in need of a computer as of mid-August.

“Even though the school district received a grant to purchase 4,000 computers, that’s not nearly enough to provide for all the students who don’t have access to a computer or those who share their parents’ work computers,” according to a press release from SOS Washoe, the community group spearheading the fundraiser.

“Good education of our young people is a cornerstone of our community’s future,” SOS Washoe said in a statement. “We recognize that these are difficult times for many individuals and businesses, but we are confident that our forward-thinking residents will join with us to provide these much-needed educational tools for our students.”

Go to ed-alliance.org/donate/#laptop to contribute.

The fundraiser comes a few months after a similar effort led by the Education Alliance, in partnership with ITS Logistics and the Reno Cigar Lions Club, which led to hundreds of laptops being donated over the spring and summer.