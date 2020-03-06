Reno-assisted Tahoe marketing campaign earns Poppy award

RENO, Nev. — The “Treasures of Tahoe” and “Human Nature” marketing campaigns from the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association (aka North Lake Tahoe) were recognized at the Feb. 11 Visit California Poppy Awards, which took place in San Diego.

There, Treasures of Tahoe was named winner for Best Content Marketing Initiative, and Human Nature won for Best Digital Marketing Campaign.

“The competitive landscape in destination marketing continues to evolve among our bi-state constituents,” Andy Chapman, president/CEO of the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau, said in a statement. “The 2020 Poppy Awards received a record number of submissions, so to stand out and be recognized among industry leaders as best in class is an incredible honor.

“Our collective goal is to manage tourism responsibly and grow visitation in need periods to support local businesses. Through the leadership of our agencies and internal teams, we are moving that needle towards year-round economic stability.”

Both marketing campaigns are the result of a collaboration between the North Lake Tahoe Marketing Cooperative — an entity composed of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association and the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau — and Reno marketing firms The Abbi Agency and The Augustine Agency, both of which have long served as the cooperative’s communications partners.