Reno becoming one of the ‘hippest’ places in the U.S.

Reno ranked 18th among the hippest places to live in the United States for millennials, according to the U.S. Hipster Index released by movehub.

movehub weighed factors in various U.S. cities that appeal to millennials, such as available vegan restaurants or food stores, progressive politics, microbreweries, and thrift stores accessibility.

The study found places such as Vancouver, Wash., or Portland, Ore., along with Salt Lake City as the hippest U.S. cities.

For a full report, go online at: https://www.movehub.com/blog/the-us-hipster-index.