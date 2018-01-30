Reno business expert hosts CatalystLIVE! business class

Business expert Cheri Hill will host CatalystLIVE! Reno Business Class, a special educational series for entrepreneurs and small business owners starting Thursday, Feb. 8.

The class, designed for entrepreneurs and small to medium business owners, will teach attendees about characteristics and strategies that all successful businesses have and how to apply them.

Hill has been an entrepreneur for 25 years and has worked with thousands of business owners and shares her wisdom, knowledge, insights and strategies to be successful in business. She is also the host of a weekly radio program called The Cheri Hill Show: Business Amplified.

The program cost is $395 and runs every Thursday from Feb. 8 through April 19 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Reno. To register for the class, call 775-786-5515 or visit http://www.RenoBusinessClass.com.

"Cheri's class is a must-do class, especially for the new business owner or entrepreneur," said, Geri McHam, president of The Estate Planning Source LLC. "I've taken her class twice so far, and will take it again, as each series brings new insight. Her original thinking, thinking outside the box, thinking of things you haven't even conceived yet, and all the practical ideas and concepts discussed in the class are invaluable, as are the very interesting, original thinkers she has come in to speak on specialized topics."