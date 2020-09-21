Reno business owner to host first-ever mini golf fundraiser for 2 nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — West Muller, owner of downtown Reno businesses The Library Tap House and Hookah Lounge, announced last week that The Library is hosting its inaugural Mini-Golf Charity Tournament.

The fundraiser will take place at Magic Carpet Golf at 6925 S. Virginia St. in Reno on Sept. 26, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits For The Kids Foundation and The Dean’s Future Scholars Program.

The event will include four different “tee times” to allow for social distancing. Slot availability per session will be limited to 27 teams.

Go to the fundraiser’s Eventbrite page here to buy tickets and learn more.