Reno businesses deal with creative solutions, voluntary closures, unemployment
KUNR Public Radio
RENO, Nev. — As coronavirus social distancing continues to be encouraged in Nevada by local and state officials, unprecedented changes and new public gathering restrictions have left small business owners questioning their future.
Before the mandated closures, some businesses had voluntarily made their own restrictions, like Pangolin Cafe, a 5-month-old business in Midtown, which closed its dine-in area before officials instructed.
“Honestly, no. We didn’t see a slowdown and I think that was part of the conversation with my business partner. We’re not seeing a slowdown on our side,” said Joel Stewart said, co-owner of Pangolin Cafe. “We’re waiting for the governor to make an announcement, we’re waiting for the mayor to make an announcement and none of that was happening. We needed to do something because we were tired of waiting for someone to make that decision.”
Go here to read more — and listen to interviews — from KUNR’s Stephanie Serrano.
‘We hope this ends quickly’: Northern Nevada businesses face uncertain future
“We have seen about $450,000 worth of catering cancellations, so it has been a significant amount. Everybody’s canceling for obvious reasons,” says Colin Smith, owner of Roundabout Grill.