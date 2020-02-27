Reno companies invited to join 2020 Corporate Challenge

RENO, Nev. — The city of Reno is inviting companies and organizations to sign up for the 2020 Corporate Challenge by March 2.

Per the city, “Corporate Challenge brings the spirit of the Olympics to a local and more intimate playing field” in an annual effort to encourage a “healthy way for local companies and their employees to stay active in the community.”

Ten events are offered throughout the Reno area during a 10-week period from April-June; the Closing Ceremony is scheduled for June 6 at Dick Taylor Park.

A kickoff orientation will be held March 4 at 11:15 a.m. at Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center to go over the rules. Costs for participation ranges from $700 for companies of up to 199 employees to $900 for companies of 500 or more.

Corporate Challenge is operated by the City of Reno Parks and Recreation. Go here or call 775-334-2262 to learn more.