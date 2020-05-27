Reno company completes $10,000 in-kind renovation for NNCCF office

A look inside the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation's newly renovated 3,000-square-foot office space at 3550 Barron Way in South Reno.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation recently announced the completion of an office renovation project — thanks to a $10,000 in-kind donation — that took place during the COVID-19 closure.

Reno-based company SI Legacy Floor Finishing installed new vinyl flooring in common areas of NNCCF’s 3,000-square-foot office space at 3550 Barron Way in South Reno.

The $10,000 flooring donation from the company’s president, Jim Farley, will assist NNCCF, “in keeping a clean and sterile environment for children and families served by the foundation,” according to a May 13 press release.

“During this time of economic strain in our community, we are grateful to supporters who have assisted us not only during this time to prepare our building and office, but to help our families remain safe,” Shirley Folkins-Roberts, NNCCF executive director, said in a statement.

Per the press release, SI Legacy Floor Finishing previously assisted NNCCF in 2019 by relaying flooring in two offices, and laid original flooring in the building in 2015.

The nonprofit also recently received additional support from Alston Construction and Victory Woodworks to improve the upkeep of the building and office space.

NNCCF also recognized the following partners who have donated in-kind goods or services amid the COVID-19 pandemic: Dolan Auto Group, Norwalk Furniture, Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, Nevada Face Mask Warriors, Love Your Melon, Misty Shore, MNG Partners, Cumulus Media Group, and Walton’s Funerals & Cremations.