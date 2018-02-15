Reno council approves zoning change for StoneGate development

StoneGate, a master planned community proposed for former ranch land near Cold Springs, took a step forward in the approval process.

In a 6-to-1 votes, the Reno City Council on Feb. 14 approved a request for a master plan amendment and zoning map amendment to establish a Planned Unit Development (PUD) on a site in the Cold Springs area that is about 1,737.9 acres in size that would include up to 5,000 residential units.

The StoneGate PUD site is located west of White Lake Parkway. The project area is split by U.S. 395, with approximately 1,378 acres on the south side and approximately 359 acres on the north side. This is considered a Project of Regional Significance and is expected to be built out over a 20-year period in multiple phases.

In a previous interview with the NNBW, David Pattalock, a managing partner for the development, said housing construction to accommodate Reno's growing population will need to head north.

“If the city is going to grow, it’s going to be to the north,” Pattalock said. “From 2005 to now, it’s just now becoming practical to develop. It’s the last of the easy dirt."

Because StoneGate is planned farther away from the heart of Reno and Sparks, the lower land prices will translate into homes selling at lower prices than closer to downtown. StoneGate homes are expected to sell in the mid to high $200,000s — in range of more working-class families, and in a badly needed price range.

StoneGate is planned to incorporate a mix of uses and densities and includes residences, schools, open space, parks, an extensive trail corridor network and, on the north side, retail and industrial uses.

Plans to improve Highway 395 are expected to reduce congestion before StoneGate adds to the Cold Springs population, developers said.