Reno Fire Dept. supports businesses through sale of Battle Born gear

Two Reno Fire Department members show off examples of some of the gear being sold as part of the fundraiser.

Courtesy Photo: City of Reno

RENO, Nev. — Earlier this year, the Reno Fire Department started a fundraiser featuring RFD gear with a “Battle Born” theme in order to support small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Through the sale of hats, shirts and sweatshirts to the department and community, RFD has been able to raise more than $9,000 as of Aug. 12, according to a press release from the city of Reno.

The gear is still available in mens, womens and youth styles and sizes. The deadline for the next gear order is Sunday, Aug. 23, at 11:59 p.m.

“We are proud of what has been accomplished to support our community,” Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran said in a statement. “Seeing how our department and our friends and families have really stepped up to support this fundraiser is incredibly moving. The Department has not just maintained our excellent level of service, we have found ways to expand what we bring to the community, even during the pandemic.”

A list of 22 businesses has been compiled for RFD to distribute money, according to the city.

The department is making direct donations to some businesses, and staff will purchase gift cards from other businesses, which will, in turn, be donated to local charities such as the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation, American Red Cross and JUSTin HOPE Foundation.

Donations and gift purchases for each business range from $300 to $1,000.

Go to bit.ly/2Fgcfqr to learn more.