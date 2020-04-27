Reno group forms to provide free meals to displaced hospitality workers

Mark Estee is among a group of local food industry leaders leading the Hospitality Industry Partnerships effort.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — On April 17, Hospitality Industry Partnerships announced the rollout of free meals to Reno’s displaced hospitality workers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting April 20.

According to a press release, HIP — a group of local food industry volunteers — recently formed “with the mission to feed out-of-work restaurant, bar, casino, hotel, and food & beverage workers that have been decimated by this pandemic.”

The no-profit effort is possible through generous donations and sponsors within the local community.

Industry veteran, Mark Estee, with the assistance of US Foods, is among those donating time and product to support this cause.

“These initial donations allow the team to provide 300 meals three days a week to those in need, and the program will expand as rapidly as contributions allow, including adding additional locations,” according to the press release.

Meals are distributed from 4-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Liberty Food & Wine Exchange in downtown Reno, through Fulton Alley accessible via 1st Street.

“Displaced hospitality workers will need to provide an old paycheck stub, nametag, uniform or something reflecting they are in the hospitality industry,” according to the press release. “Meals are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vegan/vegetarian options will be available. Each meal will serve 2-3 people. Social distancing protocols are in place.”

If interested in helping, email the HIP team at info@NevadaHIP.com. If you would like to make a monetary donation, or to learn more about the partnership and who’s involved, visit NevadaHIP.com.