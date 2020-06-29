Reno Ice establishes management team

Reno Ice’s Risk Management Team, from left: Mike Harder, Hockey Director; Richard Beck, General Manager; and Joanie Malarchuk, Figure Skating Director.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The nonprofit Reno Ice Board of Directors recently announced the management team of Richard Beck as General Manager, Mike Harder as Hockey Director, and Joanie Malarchuk, as Figure Skating Director.

According to a June 11 press release, the team will be responsible for managing the rink as well as developing and implementing programs and events for guests and the community.

“We are very excited to welcome these highly qualified individuals to Reno Ice,” Joel Grace, President of the Reno Ice Board, said in a statement. “We have every confidence that this management team will provide the best possible experience for anyone who visits the rink and we are very excited to see our hockey, figure skating and other ice sport programs develop under their leadership.”

Beck comes to Reno Ice with over 20 years’ experience in the ice rink industry. In that time, he has been a hockey director, Coach-In-Chief for Texas with USA Hockey, obtained a Master Level (level 5) coaching certification with USA Hockey, coached at various levels (High School hockey and travel hockey in Minnesota, Texas and Illinois) and served as General Manager at various facilities in Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

Harder comes to Reno Ice after coaching for 6 years at his alma mater Division I Colgate University where he had been an All-American and Hobey Baker finalist. After earning his degree in International Relations, Mike played 13 seasons professionally. Included were stops in the American Hockey League along with European League ventures in Germany, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Italy.

Malarchuk comes to Reno Ice with over 37 years of experience in Figure and Power Skating since passing her Gold Tests in Figures and Freestyle. She has coached all levels of Freestyle including taking skaters to Nationals and Collegiate Championships. Her credentials include a Master Freestyle Rating with the PSA (Professional Skaters Association), a member of United States Figure Skating, Professional Skaters Association, and The Ice Sports Industry.

The hiring of a management team marks the latest achievement for Reno Ice, which hosted a virtual groundbreaking on April 30 for the first phase in the opening of the Jennifer M. O’Neal Community Ice Arena.

The first phase includes parking lot and landscaping, as well as a 38,843-square-foot building that will house the lobby area, locker rooms, a rental and pro shop, mechanical and Zamboni room, and the rink itself. The NHL regulation ice skating facility will offer year-round recreation.

The arena is expected to be completed by the end of the year and is located on Wedge Parkway in the South Valleys Regional Sports Complex, near the yellow library.

Phase I construction is expected to cost $9.5 million and will take up 3.83 acres of a 6-acre lease held by GRCISA.