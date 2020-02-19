Reno IT startup company seeing big gains in fifth year

RENO, Nev. — In 2015, Tim Miles and Brandon App decided to use their expertise in information technology and business and launch a Reno-based IT consulting company.

Like many startups, their initial “office” consisted of a kitchen table, laptops and a coffee pot brewing around the clock.

Five years later, Sierra Miles Group has a new Reno office at 1005 Terminal Way, employs six people, and is on the heels of generating roughly $500,000 in revenue in fiscal year 2019.

And, for fiscal year 2020, App said Sierra Miles projects revenue exceeding $1 million.

In other words, they’ve come a long way.

“When we first started, we really only provided consulting services,” App said. “Whereas now, we really try to position ourselves as a one-stop shop, if you will, for technology.”

Specifically, Sierra Miles Group offers managed services such as anti-virus protection; Microsoft Office Suite with email; PCI compliance for credit card data; HIPAA compliance for healthcare information; network design and maintenance; data back-up; and Windows patch management, among others.

Notably, Tim Miles has more than 20 years of experience consulting in the healthcare industry.

“Rather than just being the guy that fixes the computers, we established some programs and some service offerings that our clients can subscribe to that allows them to maintain their technology,” App said. “They can just make one phone call and trust that we’ll take care of it. We believe that a trusted technology adviser understands your company’s vision and deploys technology that builds safety, flow, and trust.”

App said Sierra Miles specializes in working with small and medium-sized businesses in Northern Nevada and the Truckee-Tahoe area. Clients include law firms, medical practices, retail/service businesses and financial service companies, among others.

“We take pride in going into businesses that can’t afford or don’t have the need for a full-time IT staff,” App said. “And taking on not only their basic technology issues, but we’re addressing other technology obstacles that have to be addressed. We can do computers, phones, printers, networking … anything when it comes to technology for a business.”

App noted that Sierra Miles is also focused on giving back to the community. For example, he said the company does work for the nonprofit organization Immunize Nevada, which strives to prevent disease and promote health in the Silver State, but doesn’t bill them for any of its services.

“Of course we want to make money and grow bigger, but we also want to be an integral part of the community and give back,” App said. “That’s something that’s very, very important to Sierra Miles.”

Since Sierra Miles moved into its new office in June 2019, business for the IT consulting group has “exploded,” said App, adding that the company has hired three new employees and has been increasing its client-base “at a fairly steady clip.”