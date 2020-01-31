Reno payment processing company donates $21,000 to nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based Gratis Payment Processing recently announced the inaugural donation of more than $20,000 from the company’s new charitable initiative, GratisGives.

According to a Jan. 17 press release on behalf of the company, within the first eight months of the program going live, GratisGives donated roughly $21,000 to several local nonprofits, including For Kids Foundation, Nevada Diabetes Foundation, Safe Embrace, Safe Talk for Teens, the Children’s Cabinet and Care Chest of Sierra Nevada.

“We wanted to find a way to engage the broader community in our philanthropic effort,” Gratis Payment Processing owner Kirk Allaire said in a statement. “We wanted a program that could include others, where everyone involved felt like they were a part of something special, where all participants felt like they were experiencing a win.”

The way it works, according to the company, is the Gratis team audits fees business owners are already paying, then cuts down costs and reallocates a portion back into the community.

The GratisGives program now has 10 nonprofits participating in Northern Nevada, and has branched out to New Hampshire with five more nonprofit organizations participating there.

“The program has really evolved into a way of highlighting the great work so many organizations do in our community,” Allaire stated. “We look forward to an even bigger contribution in 2020.”