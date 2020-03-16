Reno Public Market demo enters second phase

RENO, Nev. — Phase two of demolition at Reno Public Market, the former Shoppers Square, began last week.

According to a March 11 press release, phase two focuses on the center portion of the enclosed mall area, starting at the far east end of the building near Cold Stone Creamery and working westward.

A number of businesses will remain open during the demolition, including Cold Stone Creamery, CVS Drug Store, the Post Office and IHOP.

“We are one step closer to converting the former Shopper Square into Reno Public Market, a gathering place for locals and visitors alike,” Rick Casazza, of Reno Public Market, said in a statement. “The new community hub will carry on the legacy of Shoppers Square while celebrating Reno’s future.”

According to previous reports, the first phase of construction occurred last fall at the 150,000-square-foot retail location located at the corner of Plumb and Virginia streets.

Reno Public Market is a collaboration among the Casazza Family, Foothill Partners and Loja Real Estate. Overall costs associated with the redevelopment and project are estimated at $34 million.

The 150,000 sq. ft. structure is being redeveloped to make way for contemporary spaces, including a public market food hall, a brewery, daily-needs retail spaces and a specialty organic grocer, in addition to a relocated CVS Drug Store.

Go to renopublicmarket.com to learn more.