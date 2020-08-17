Reno SERVPRO franchise earns ‘Outstanding Performance’ award

RENO, Nev. — During SERVPRO’s 51st Annual Convention this summer, company representatives recognized the Reno NW/Truckee/Tahoe Vista franchise with the CHAIRMAN’S Platinum award.

According to July 29 press release, Michael and Kimberley Grashuis, franchisees of the local branch, were recognized during a virtual celebration July 6-9.

“It has been a challenging year for our business, because we had to balance delivering the world-class service that SERVPRO is known for with taking extra precautions to protect the health and well-being of both our team and our clients,” Michael Grashuis said in a statement. “Working in an uncharted environment, our team, along with SERVPRO franchisees across the country, responded with professionalism and compassion to serve our communities when they needed us.

“I’m enormously proud of our success this year, and proud, as always, to be a SERVPRO franchise owner.”

Headquartered in Gallatin, Tenn, SERVPRO — a provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services— includes more than 1,800 individually owned and operated franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

To learn more about the Reno-area franchise, contact Michael Grashuis at 775-747-2800 or MGrashuis@servpro9944.net.