Reno sisters re-open Damonte Ranch toy shop

Sisters Jenny Frederito and Erin Seipel recently took over ownership of the store at 197 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Ste. D.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Learning Express Toys & Gifts recently welcomed new owners, Jenny Frederito and Erin Seipel, to the Reno location at 197 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Ste. D.

The store, previously owned and operated by Wade and Suzanne Peterson for past 13 years, re-opened Oct. 1 with a new look, new inventory and new procedures in place for social distancing, according an Oct. 9 press release.

“Our goal with Learning Express Toys of Reno is to continue the 13-year legacy that Wade and Suzanne Peterson started in our community and build on that solid foundation and make the store a continued success for many years to come,” the co-owners said in the release. “As loyal customers of the store for many years, we are honored to re-open the doors and bring a fresh new approach to the ever-changing retail environment.”

The store is holding a Grand Opening Celebration from Oct. 18-24, including daily promotions, raffles and giveaways for customers.

The new owners are sisters, mothers of five children between the two of them, and longtime Reno residents.

“We are working hard to blend the traditions of this store that the customers know and love with some new and exciting aspects of the business that we are anxious to launch locally soon,” the owners said. “In addition to curbside pick-up, personal shopping appointments and enhanced cleaning procedures for social distance shopping, we are also launching a new website that will allow our customers even more shopping convenience right from their homes.”

The Reno store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the weekends.