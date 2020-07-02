Reno-Sparks businesses encouraged to take 2050 transit plan survey

Sparks citizens discuss the transportation needs of the Sparks industrial area on Feb. 26 at RTC Washoe's first community meeting for developing its 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.

Photo: Kaleb M. Roedel

RENO, Nev. — The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is seeking community and business feedback as part of its 2050 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP).

An online survey will accept responses through July 20. Go to rtcwashoe.com/mpo-projects/rtp to watch a video and take part in the survey.

As previously reported, the 2050 RTP will build upon the 2040 RTP adopted in 2017.

“This community-based plan will be developed through a robust outreach process and conducted in collaboration with partner agencies and public input,” according to a recent press release from RTC. “The plan will address the safety, mobility, connectivity and traffic-operations issues that are resulting from increased population and employment growth in the region.”

Federal regulations require that the long-range planning document be updated every four years.

According to the RTC, the RTP is on an 18-month schedule for the development and approval process. It is anticipated to be complete by or before May 2021.