Reno + Sparks Chamber partners with regional air service organization

The Regional Air Service Corporation (RASC) has announced a strategic partnership with the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

RASC’s mission is to bolster tourism, business and economic development in Northern Nevada by increasing air service to and from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The RASC also saw the addition of a half dozen new destinations such as Long Beach, Orange County, Oakland, Atlanta and Dallas, in addition to expansions of current air service in Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Jose throughout 2016 and 2017. RASC was also instrumental in securing flights to and from Guadalajara, Mexico – returning international air service to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for the first time since 1999.

"This partnership marks an important step forward in showcasing our community as an attractive business and tourism destination nationwide," Ann Silver, CEO of the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce. "RASC has a proven track record of bringing people to our area and the Chamber looks forward to working closely with RASC to ensure that this upward trend continues."

Serving the community since 1919, the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Northern Nevada, representing more than 75,000 employees in Reno and Sparks and over 10,000 businesses in Washoe County.

"As a hub for more than 4 million passengers per year, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, is committed to providing the best customer experience as possible which includes ease of access, on-site amenities and increased air service offerings," Marily Mora, President/CEO of Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority said in a release. "The continued expansion of RASC membership and growing participation within the business community is key in our efforts to attract and recruit the growing air service."