Reno-Sparks jobless rate down to 6.7% in September

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A week after the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation released September unemployment figures, showing a state-wide jobless mark of 12.6%, the department on Oct. 20 released region-by-region data, showing the same trends as previous months — Northern Nevada’s jobless numbers are faring much better than those in the south.

According to DETR, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) posted an unemployment rate of 14.8% in September; in a labor force of 1,119,011, there are 165,647 people unemployed.

In the Reno-Sparks MSA, the jobless rate was just 6.7% in September (down from 7.2% in August); in a labor force of 252,402, there are 16,833 unemployed.

Similarly, the Carson City MSA had an unemployment rate of 6.8% in September; the area has 1,798 unemployed individuals in a labor force of 26,455.

“September saw Nevada adding back jobs for the fifth month in a row. Additionally, many of the smaller regions in the state are seeing unemployment rates that are closer to a normal rate for the local economy, though still elevated from the pre-recession record lows,” David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR, said in a statement. “The Carson City area has added back enough jobs to be within 700 jobs of their pre-COVID employment levels. In September, mining employment in Nevada set a record high with 17,000 jobs, surpassing the 2012 high of 15,900.

“Despite this good news the Las Vegas area remains at unemployment levels above what has ever previously been seen.”

Other smaller markets saw even better jobless rates in September, including 4.3% for Elko, 4.4% in Winnemucca and 4.7% in Fallon. Douglas County’s unemployment rate was 6.8% in September.

Go to nevadaworkforce.com to read full reports.