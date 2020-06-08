Reno-Sparks median home price dips to $399,900 in May

This graph shows the three-year trend in number of units sold across greater Reno-Sparks. For May 2020, the 396 units sold represents a 41.9% decrease from the 682 units sold in May 2019.

Courtesy RSAR

RENO, Nev. — After back-to-back record-setting months, median home prices in Reno-Sparks saw a downturn in May, including a nearly $40,000 month-to-month drop in Reno alone.

According to the Reno Sparks Association of Realtors’ May 2020 market report, the median sales price for an existing single-family residence throughout the greater Reno/Sparks region came in at $399,900, a 2.5% increase from May 2019 and a 3.6% decrease from April, which saw a record-high median price of $416,500.

According to previous reports, RSAR’s reported record median price in April was a 0.4% increase from the previous record of $415,000, set the month prior in March.

Meanwhile, according to RSAR’s May report, issued June 4, greater Reno/Sparks had 396 sales of existing single-family homes — that’s an increase of 2.3% from April 2020 and a decrease of 41.9% from May 2019.

Of note, these totals don’t include condominiums, townhomes, manufactured, modular or newly constructed homes. The median condo/townhome price across Reno/Sparks in May was $270,000, an increase of 18.7% from last year.

When looking solely at Reno, including North Valleys, there were 279 home sales last month, down 39.6% from May 2019 and up 6.5% from April 2020.

Reno’s median home price last month was $400,000 — a decrease of 4.9% from May 2019 and down 8.3% from April 2020’s record-high of $439,500.

When looking solely at Sparks, including Spanish Springs, there were 117 home sales in May 2020, down 46.8% from May 2019 and up 6.4% from April 2020. The median home price in Sparks last month was $385,000, up 9% from last year and no change from April 2020.

In Fernley, there were 31 home sales in May 2020, down 44.6% from last year and down 29.5% from April 2020.

Fernley’s median home price in May was $272,500.

RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service. Go to http://www.rsar.net and click on Market Insights to see May 2020’s report.