Reno-Sparks median home price hits record $415,000 in March

RENO, Nev. — Median home prices across greater Reno-Sparks hit a record high in March, according to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.

Today, RSAR published its newest monthly market report, revealing a median price for single-family homes of $415,000 for Reno/Sparks in March.

That’s a record high, Erika Lamb, RSAR president and broker at Welcome Home Real Estate & Property Management, said in a statement.

According to the report, the $415,000 median price marks a 6 percent increase from February ($390,000) and a 12.5 percent increase from March 2019.

Breaking it down by region, when looking only at Reno (which includes sales in the North Valleys), the median price in March was $430,000 — a 6 percent increase from February ($405,373) and a 10 percent increase from March 2019.

In Sparks (including Spanish Springs), the median home price was $389,000, an increase of 11 percent from last year and up 5 percent from the previous month. Fernley posted a median price of $278,000, up 7 percent from March 2019 and up 1 percent from February 2020.

Meanwhile, greater Reno/Sparks recorded 502 single-family home sales, an increase of 10 percent from February 2020 and up 9.6 percent from March 2019.

“The low interest rates coupled with a low supply of inventory could cause prices to remain strong,” Lamb said in the press release. “It is encouraging to see the increase of property listings at 11 percent for February. The recent historically low mortgage interest rates are helping to make affordability more of a reality for buyers, and many buyers are having more time to shop virtually for a new home due to the (COVID-19) Stay at Home order.

“We’re hoping to see listing inventory continue to increase in the region as we come into the typical busy buying season.”

RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service (http://www.nnrmls.com). Go to to rsar.net/reno-sparks-market-reports to learn more and access previous reports.

