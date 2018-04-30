Reno-Sparks visitation revenue increases 6.8 percent

RENO, Nev. — Taxable room revenues in the Reno-Sparks area grew by 6.8 percent in March compared to the same month of 2017, according to a report from the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority.

The increase came despite the fact total occupied rooms decreased 2.3 percent. The difference can be attributed to the fact the average room rates per night increased nearly $6 this year to $96.12.

Total taxable room revenues for the month were $29.8 million, up $1.9 million.

The report released April 27 by the RSCVA says occupied rooms for the month totaled 508,954. The overall occupancy rate in the Reno-Sparks market was 68.5 percent.

The survey counts available rooms times the number of days in the month for hotels, motels, 28-day rentals, RV parks, timeshares, vacation rentals and homeowner rentals.