Reno, Sparks, Washoe Co. field over 350 complaints of businesses staying open

Go to the Regional Information Center website at covid19washoe.com to stay up to date on the COVID-19 situation across the region.

Courtesy

EDITOR'S NOTE: Washoe County's Regional Information Center website — — has an added feature, , in which county staff have taken frequent questions and researched and compiled the answers in one place, to ensure the community has the most accurate and up-to-date information available. Washoe County's Regional Information Center website — http://www.covid19washoe.com — has an added feature, a new FAQ page , in which county staff have taken frequent questions and researched and compiled the answers in one place, to ensure the community has the most accurate and up-to-date information available.

EDITOR’S NOTE: On Tuesday morning, April 7, the city of Reno sent the following notice to businesses in the city, which includes information about economic relief programs available to companies; details on enforcement of closure mandates; and more surrounding business impacts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The notice indicates that of Tuesday morning, Washoe County and the cities of Reno and Sparks collectively received more than 350 complaints “regarding non-essential businesses.”

The notice is published in full below, including all relevant links:

Dear Business Community,

As a part of our efforts to continue to communicate with you during this public health emergency, we wanted to share the following information and resources.

Operational Guidelines for Essential Businesses

As a resource for the safe operation of essential businesses, this document has been assembled in a one-page sheet that can be referenced and posted at business establishments. A large format version is also available.

Please refer to the COVID-19 Business Operations Guide for more information about whether your business is considered essential or non-essential under the emergency regulations. As a reminder, non-essential closures have been extended until at least April 30, 2020, per the order of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

Economic Relief Programs for Businesses

The recently passed CARES Act and a number of additional initiatives have established relief and assistance programs intended to help businesses and employees during this difficult time.

We have summarized the major programs and initiatives in the COVID-19: Economic Relief Programs for Businesses and Employees document.

Enforcement of Business Mandates

Washoe County and the cities of Reno and Sparks have collectively received more than 350 complaints regarding non-essential businesses remaining open despite Governor Sisolak’s directive to close.

Each entities’ compliance staff is investigating the reports and giving initial courtesy notices and informational guidance packets to non-compliant businesses as covered in the COVID-19 Business Operations Guide.

If businesses still refuse to close, law enforcement will be notified, which may result in citations, fines, and possible revocation of business licenses.

Through the end of last week, no citations have been issued and we want to thank the business community for its cooperation and leadership during this unprecedented time.

Business License Renewals and Payments

Washoe County and the cities of Reno and Sparks operate an online permitting and licensing portal that should accommodate most renewals and payments that might be necessary for businesses in our community during this time.

Governor Sisolak’s directive extending the period in which to renew locally-issued permits and licenses applies only in those cases where a reduction in government services makes such renewal or payment impracticable or impossible; in those cases, the local jurisdictions request that you contact the relevant agency to discuss the matter as soon as may be practical.

The City of Reno has provided a 30-day extension of deadlines for renewals (details can be found at Reno.Gov/COVID19), and all agencies are working directly with businesses and individuals on a case by case basis depending on need.

Businesses are requested to contact the appropriate jurisdiction for more information

Contact Information

For business questions or to report non-compliant businesses, please contact:

City of Reno: To file a complaint, contact Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) or email RenoDirect@Reno.gov. For other business questions, contact 775-334-2090 or email businesslic@reno.gov.

City of Sparks: Call 775-353-5555 or email business@cityofsparks.us.

Washoe County: Dial 3-1-1 or 775-328-2003 or email Washoe311@washoecounty.us.