Reno to host first-ever ‘Speed Networking’ event March 10

RENO, Nev. — Western Industrial Nevada is partnering with MacDougall Productions and Lotus Radio Corp. to host the so-called “largest Speed Networking event in Northern Nevada” from 5-7 p.m. March 10 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

“Northern Nevadans are invited to make business connections at this first-ever speed networking event,” according to a press release provide by WIN Executive Director Philip MacDougall. “Attendees will have the opportunity to talk to each person for four minutes, before being directed to move, allowing everyone the chance to connect with new people they might be interested in doing business with or working for.”

The event will include a no-host bar, vendor exhibits and other activities. Advance tickets are $10 for WIN members, $20 for non-members and $25 for everyone at the door.

Go to bit.ly/387UxhM to register and learn more.