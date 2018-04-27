Reno to host Green Building Awards: NNBW news briefs, week of April 23

Editor's Note: The following news briefs are published on a weekly basis and are compiled from submissions emailed to the NNBW newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only.

—–

Reno to host inaugural Green Building Awards

An inaugural celebration is planned for May 8 in Reno to honor local leaders who are aligning their businesses with standards that advance sustainable building and energy efficiency.

The city of Reno, in partnership with stakeholders, is hosting the Green Building Awards program from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Grove at South Creek, at 95 Foothill Road.

The reception-style event will feature awards for local, certified green building and Energy Star facilities. The city will also recognize the industry leaders who have committed to ReEnergize Reno, a program aimed at improving the efficiency of commercial, industrial, and multifamily buildings 20 percent by 2025. Visit bit.ly/2K45tSQ for information and to register.

Recommended Stories For You

GNCU youth financial literacy

Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) staff introduced more than 150 teen girls to the basics of financial management at the Soroptomist International of Elko "Dream It Be It" event held on April 4.

The event provides secondary school-age girls access to professional role models, career education and the resources to gain knowledge and life skills for success. GNCU give participants a real-life simulation of income, expenses and budgeting.

Nonprofit changes brand

The former High Sierra Industries has unveiled its new name, iCelerate. The nonprofit has been serving people with disabilities, and those who support them, learn everyday tasks, as well as workforce training and development.

Along with the new name and logo, the nonprofit moved into a new building at 555 Reactor Way in Reno. The facility now has 40 new rooms, including four training rooms a multipurpose room, a back patio, and future garden area.

HSI and WARC will still be names used in the near term while the remaining legal requirements are being completed.

Biggest Little Birthday Reno 150 celebration

The city of Reno last week announced that tickets are available for "The Biggest Little Birthday" Reno 150 sesquicentennial celebration on May 9 at Greater Nevada Field. The event will start at 4 p.m. Gates will open an hour earlier.

That day, the Reno Aces vs. Albuquerque Isotopes baseball game is free and open to the public, but attendees will need tickets to enter the stadium. The Aces will wear commemorative jerseys to mark the occasion.

Tickets are available at the following Reno locations: The Children's Cabinet, 1090 S. Rock Blvd. or 777 Sinclair St.; Eldorado Resorts Reno, 345 N. Virginia St.; Silver Legacy, 407 N. Virginia St.; Harrah's Reno, 219 N. Center St.; Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane; SPCA of Northern Nevada, 4950 Spectrum Blvd.; and Western Nevada Supply Showroom, 950 S. Rock Blvd. in Sparks.

Visit reno.gov/reno150 to learn more.

Nevada State Development Corp. introduces new 25-year SBA loan

The Nevada State Development Corporation (NSCD) recently announced that SBA now has a new 25-year 504 loan option.

According to NSDC, the new 25-year loan program complements the existing 10- and 20-year options to allow more options for borrowers. All three terms offer fixed, below-market interest rates.

As an illustration, NSDC offers the following example for a $1 million (assuming a 10 percent down payment):

With a 20-year loan, the monthly payment on the SBA portion of the package would amount to $2,628.79. Payment on the bank portion would amount to $3,070.44, So the business's total monthly payment would come to $5,699.23.

Under the 25-year option, the monthly payment on the SBA portion would amount to $2,326.72, while the bank portion would remain the same. The result is a total monthly payment of $5,397.16 — a savings for the business owner of $302.07 per month.

Visit http://www.nsdc.com to learn more about NSDC and different loan options.

Energy service company commissions project in Japan

ElectraTherm, a Reno based heat-to-power generation company, commissioned a "Power+ Generator" at a geothermal site in the northern part of Japan.

The heat at the site forms an "onsen," or hot spring, a natural resource the local community has bathed at for centuries. The generator is built to run off a low-temperature geothermal resource, and the baseload renewable power generated will be sold to the local utility at a feed-in-tariff rate.

The installation is also aimed at reducing the cost of cooling the onsen water that is otherwise too hot for bathing. The project is the second Power+ Generator in Japan utilizing geothermal heat to generate fuel-free, emission-free electricity. Visit electratherm.com to learn more.

dental practices open new location

Champagne Family Dentistry and Champagne Pediatric Dentistry are celebrating the opening of a new location at 9598 Prototype Court, Suite A, in the South Meadows area of Reno.

The location will offer the services of both practices, providing comprehensive dental care to children, teens and adults. Lead dentists at the new location are Dr. Jason Champagne at Champagne Pediatric Dentistry, and Dr. Cody Besso, DMD, at Champagne Family Dentistry.

Dr. Besso obtained his doctor of dental medicine degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and has been practicing at Champagne Family Dentistry for four years. Dr. Champagne obtained his doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of the Pacific, Arthur A. Dugoni, School of Dentistry in 2001. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1998. He's a member of the American Dental Association, Nevada Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, the Spear Study Club, and the Northern Nevada Dental Society, of which he formerly served as president, vice-president and secretary/treasurer.