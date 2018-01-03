Reno, Truckee recognized by Sunset magazine

Reno and Truckee, Calif., were given honorable mention in Sunsest magazine's 'Best Places " issue that comes out in February.

Reno was named as one of the runner-up in the Mountain region behind first-place winner Salida, Colo., for cities that are "20 Game-Changers That Are Redefining the West. Other runner-up cities were Missoula, Mont., and Cochrane, Alberta, Canada.

Truckee was named one of the runner-up in the Northern California region behind first place winner Sacramento. Other cities mentioned were Eureka, Calif., and Fresno, Calif.

Sunset is a publication that highlights the lifestyle of the American West. For a link to the article, go to: https://www.sunset.com/bestplaces2018.