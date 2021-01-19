Reno’s CFA, Inc. announces ownership transition as company enters 40th year

Kevin German, left, and Bob LaRiviere.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — On the eve of its 40th anniversary, Reno-based engineering consulting company CFA, Inc. announced the firm’s two owners, Kevin German, P.L.S., and Bob LaRiviere, P.L.S., executed a purchase agreement that makes German the new president and sole stockholder.

Financial terms of the agreement, announced in a Dec. 31 press release, were not disclosed.

“This coming year will bring more than one milestone as we celebrate the firm’s 40th anniversary as well as my retirement,” LaRiviere said in a statement. “I am pleased to pass the firm to someone who is both well-qualified professionally and who has made a strong business partner over the years. Our staff and clients alike will be well-served, and I look forward to watching the firm evolve into its next chapter.”

According to the release, LaRiviere, a 23-year veteran of the firm who served as president from 2011-20, will serve as a senior advisor in 2021 to ensure a smooth transition for CLA’s staff — which includes 19 professionals — and clients.

During his tenure as president, LaRiviere oversaw full leadership of the firm and took an active role in the management of its projects.

German, a licensed land surveyor in Nevada and California, has been a member of the CFA team for 15 years and became an owner in 2013.

Most recently, he served as vice president and manager of CFA’s survey department and was responsible for assisting business operations as well as the development and preparation of proposals for survey and mapping projects, easements and various types of record mapping.

As president, German will be responsible for oversight of company operations, project progress and quality, as well as financial and employee matters.

He earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in land surveying and geomatics from Great Basin College in Elko, Nevada. German is past president of the Lahontan Chapter of the Nevada Association of Land Surveyors.

“I look forward to the challenges ahead and embrace the responsibility that comes with being the steward of the CFA brand that has been a staple in the northern Nevada community for nearly four decades,” German said in a statement. “It is a storied moment for me personally to take a seat in the big chair occupied by the man who, 15 years ago, took a chance on me as his employee and, 7 years ago, as his business partner.

“While our titles may change, (LaRiviere) will always be my mentor and my friend.”