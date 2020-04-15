Reno’s Custom Ink partners with Urban Roots on shirt fundraiser

A staff member at Custom Ink in Reno works on printing the special shirts for Urban Roots.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Northern Nevada nonprofit Urban Roots announced last week a partnership with Reno company Custom Ink on a fundraiser to help offset canceled programs and decreased donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an April 8 press release, Custom Ink is selling specialty T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing a custom-designed “Grow What You Love” logo.

Child sizes are also available for some products. Pricing ranges between $25 and $35, and Custom Ink is donating all proceeds minus the product cost back to the nonprofit.

“The fundraiser routes critical dollars back to the nonprofit while keeping some Custom Ink team members busy during the global pandemic,” according to the press release.

Go to customink.com/fundraising/growloveurbanroots to access the fundraiser.

“This is a special opportunity with Custom Ink,” Fayth Ross, executive director at Urban Roots, said in a statement. “While we’re at home our team has been bringing helpful learning opportunities into the homes of our friends and followers digitally, but we still need to backfill the loss of revenue from our cancelled spring camps.”

Go to urgc.org to learn more about Urban Roots and its other fundraising efforts.