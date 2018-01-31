Reno’s historical Windsor Hotel sold for $1.85 million

A private investor has purchased the Windsor Hotel in Reno for $1,850,000, according to Ryan G. DeMar, regional manager in the Reno office of Marcus & Millichap.

The Windsor Hotel is a 53-unit apartment complex located at 214 West Street in Reno. Originally built in 1922, it is one-story brick structure and one of the last remaining historical structures in downtown Reno.

Ryan Rife, Kenneth N. Blomsterberg and Timothy Watkins, investment specialists in the Reno office of Marcus & Millichap, had the exclusive listing on the property on behalf of the seller.