Reno’s LP Insurance acquires Meridian Insurance in Carson City

RENO, Nev. — Reno-based LP Insurance Services, LLC, recently acquired of Carson City-based Meridian Insurance Services.

Terms of the transaction, announced July 1, were not disclosed.

“In our efforts to continue to grow our footprint and provide added services to our communities, the addition of the Meridian team is a welcome event,” Nick Rossi, President of LP Insurance, said in a statement. “Like LP, they are equally committed to outstanding client service and community support.”

Meridian had been an independent insurance agency since the early 1980s, offering commercial, employee benefits, personal and risk services and solutions to clients through its two offices in Carson City and Roswell, N.M.

An LP spokesperson confirmed that the entire 20-employee Meridian team in both branches was included in the deal, boosting LP’s total staff from 160 employees to 180.

As a result of the acquisition, Karen Wagner, former head of sales and service operations for Meridian Insurance, has been named the Executive Vice President of the Southwest Region of LP Insurance, which includes Phoenix and Las Vegas, as well as the new Roswell office.

LP Insurance Services is headquartered in Reno and has additional offices in Carson City, Elko, Fernley and Las Vegas in Nevada; Gold River/Sacramento and Truckee; as well as the Phoenix and Roswell branches