Reno’s Midtown launches Bingo for businesses campaign

A look at the Midtown bingo card, which you can access via the Midtown District's Instagram page @MidtownDistrictReno.

Courtesy Instagram

RENO, Nev. — Reno’s Midtown District, in partnership with Tolles Development Company, last week launched a community bingo game on Instagram to support local restaurants and businesses.

According to a press release, the winner of Midtown Bingo will become the proud owner of the infamous “Virgina St.” sign that was misprinted late last year, which is being donated by Reno councilmember Neoma Jardon.

“Participants will have the opportunity to order take-out/to-go items or support a Midtown District business by following directions on the bingo squares, then documenting their progress on Instagram,” per the press release.

Squares include directions like, “Pretended I was having brunch at:”, and “Shared an online gift card with a friend from:”, allowing users to tag the Midtown businesses they are supporting.

Users are directed to http://www.renomidtowndistrict.com to see a list of participating businesses. Those who complete five in a row will receive a bingo, and be entered into a drawing to win the infamous street sign.

To qualify, users will need to follow @MidtownDistrictReno and tag them and the Midtown business in their post entries. The contest ends May 8. Visit http://www.renomidtowndistrict.com to learn more.