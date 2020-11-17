Reno’s new $50 million DMV facility opens for business

The new DMV in South Reno includes the nation's first-ever drive-through kiosk.

Courtesy Nevada DMV

RENO, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak, Congressman Mark Amodei, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, Reno Councilperson Naomi Duerr, members of the Northern Nevada Classics Car Club, and other officials were on hand Nov. 9 to celebrate the grand opening of the Nevada DMV’s new office in South Reno.

“We would like to thank all those who helped make this beautiful building possible,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to open this brand new facility, while at the same time, encourage Nevadans to think online first to do their transactions.”

The new building at 9155 Double Diamond Parkway, which had a soft opening Nov. 2, has three kiosks outside to help expedite the customers’ experience, including the first drive-through kiosk in the nation, according to a DMV press release.

Other features include:

42,000 square feet of space with two large TV screens in the lobby.

A stand-alone emissions/commercial driver license (CDL) facility.

550 total parking spots, compared to 120 at the old facility.

53 customer service windows, up from 36 in the old building.

It took 15 months to build on a construction budget of approximately $50 million, according to past reports. Planning and design began in 2011 and was re-visited again in 2018.

The new building replaces the existing DMV office, at 305 Galletti Way, which closed permanently Oct. 23.