Reno’s new $50 million DMV facility to open Nov. 2

The new DMV office in south Reno.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — After years of planning, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles plans to open its new office in South Reno on Nov. 2.

The office, 9155 Double Diamond Parkway, has three kiosks outside to help expedite the customers’ experience, including the first drive-through kiosk in the nation, according to a Sept. 21 press release from the DMV.

Other features include:

42,000 square feet of space with a stadium-style TV screen in the lobby

A stand-alone emissions/commercial driver license (CDL) facility

550 total parking spots, compared to 120 at the old facility

53 customer service windows, up from 36 in the old building

The new building took 15 months to build on a construction budget of approximately $50 million.

Planning and design first began in 2011 and was re-visited in 2018, with construction beginning in September of that year.

According to previous reports, Core Construction Services of Nevada served as lead contractor, with architectural and engineering services taken on by Kershenow & Klippenstein Architects.

The new building replaces the existing DMV office, 305 Galletti Way, which will be closed permanently Oct. 24.

During the office move, there will be no general DMV services available in Reno from Oct. 26-30.

The CDL and Motor Carrier offices at 810 Greg St. in Sparks will close permanently on Oct. 16. CDL, Motor Carrier and the Emissions Lab will open at the new location on Oct. 19. These services are housed in a separate building on the property with an address of 890 Trademark Drive.

The DMV is asking all customers to complete their transactions online at dmvnv.com if possible, as appointments will continue to be required for in-person visits.