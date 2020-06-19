Reno’s RE/MAX Realty Affiliates ranked among top brokerages in U.S.

Amy Lessinger is broker/owner of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Reno.

RENO, Nev. — RE/MAX Realty Affiliates (RRA) was recently recognized among the top real estate brokerages in the country in the “REAL Trends 500 Report” and the “2020 Swanepoel Mega 1000 Rankings” published by T3 Sixty.

According to a June 1 press release, the surveys rank brokerages by sales volume, transaction sides and agent count. RRA ranked No. 36 out of the Top 50 U.S. brokerages of the REAL Trends 500 Report by most transaction sides per agent, and it placed 369th in the Swanepoel rankings with sales volume of $885 million.

“It’s an honor to be listed on these rankings and it’s a strong testament to the dedication and hard work of our agents,” Amy Lessinger, broker/owner of RRA, said in a statement. “This recognition is further motivation to continue to raise the bar in real estate and we look forward to what’s to come.”

The REAL Trends 500, now in its 33rd year, is one of the leading reports ranking the performance of the top residential real estate brokerage firms and is an independently verified source for performance information.

With 34 RE/MAX brokerages listed among the top 50, RE/MAX makes up almost 70% of the top 50 when Top 500 is ranked by most transaction sides per agent according to the Real Trends 500 Report.

RE/MAX was also a leading franchisor in representation on this year’s Swanepoel Mega 1000 list with 175 brokerages ranked, per the June 1 release.

Released annually in May, the fifth section of the Real Estate Almanac, Brokerages (Mega 1000), ranks the largest residential real estate brokerages as of December 31, 2019.