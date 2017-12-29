Renown’s Ahner named to elite list

Dawn Ahner, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and interim CFO of Renown Health, was named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 130 Women Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know for 2017.

Ahner was named to the list for the third year in a row.

She joined Renown Health in 1993 and oversees numerous areas including human resources, IT, environmental services, security, financial services and strategic planning and business development.