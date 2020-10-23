Renown opens new medical group clinic in Spanish Springs

The new Renown Medical Group clinic is located at 1525 Los Altos Parkway in Spanish Springs.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Renown Health on Oct. 8 announced the opening of a second Renown Medical Group location in Spanish Springs at 1525 Los Altos Parkway.

The location includes primary care, pediatrics and lab services.

“We are proud to invest in expanding access to primary care services in the growing Sparks community,” Dr. Anthony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown, said in a statement. “With a goal to increase affordability and convenience, Renown’s newest medical group location makes it easy for adults, children and families in Spanish Springs and the greater Sparks area to manage many of their health and healthcare needs under one roof.”

According to an Oct. 8 press release, the new location will be among the first to implement Renown’s new “Building Relationships to Improve Care” model, designed to “further improve patients’ healthcare experiences and maximize convenience and value.”

“(It) will give medical providers more time with their patients, ensuring they get all of their questions answered and leave feeling even more confident in the care they are receiving,” Chief Medical Officer for Health Services Rahul Mediwala, MD, said in a statement. “Through this model, we’ll continue putting our patients at the center of everything we do, with the goal of making our primary care medical services more accessible and affordable.”