Retail Association of Nevada projects Super Bowl spending to reach $140M in state

Super Bowl 52 pits the familiar tandem of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick against the upstart Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. More than 1.7 million Nevadans are expected to tune in to see if the New England Patriots can capture their sixth ring or if the underdog Philadelphia Eagles will win their first ever Super Bowl, according to the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN).

In preparation for the big game, Nevadans will spend nearly $141 million on food, televisions, decorations, team apparel and other gear, RAN estimates. That total represents an increase from the $130 million* in spending a year ago.

"The Super Bowl is the perfect time to get together with friends and family to enjoy the most-watched sporting event of the year, and Nevada's retailers are fully stocked to help prepare football fans for the season's biggest day," RAN Senior Vice President Bryan Wachter said.

The latest estimates are based on a recent survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF), which found that 188.5 million Americans plan to watch the big game this year. In addition, viewers are planning to spend an average of $81.17 on items to enhance their viewing experience, which represents an increase of 8.2 percent from the $75.00 reported last year.

According to the NRF, 46 percent of viewers plan to throw or attend a party, while another 5 percent will be watching at a bar or restaurant. Also, food and beverages will top viewers' shopping lists as 82 percent plan to purchase these items. Viewers will also purchase team apparel or accessories (11 percent), decorations (8 percent), and televisions (8 percent).

NRF estimates suggest that consumers between the ages of 25 and 34 will spend an average of $118.43, the most of any age group. While about half of overall viewers plan on throwing a party or attend a party, nearly two-thirds of 25- to 34-year-olds will be partying come Super Bowl Sunday.

The big game in Nevada by the numbers:

139,000 Televisions – According to the NRF, 8 percent of viewers plan to purchase a television this year, an increase from the previous year. If the 1.7 million viewers in Nevada follow this trend, RAN estimates that 139,000 televisions will be purchased for Sunday's game, which represents an increase of 4.1 percent from 133,000 last year.

191,000 Team Apparel Purchases – According to the NRF, the share of viewers planning to purchase team apparel increased from 10.7 percent to 11.0 percent in 2018. Using these estimates, RAN expects 191,000 viewers to purchase team apparel this year.

139,000 Decorating Fans – Roughly 8 percent of viewers plan to purchase decorations, according to the NRF survey, up from 7.7 percent in 2017. RAN estimates that 139,000 viewers in Nevada have plans to purchase decorations for the big game this year.

12 Million Chicken Wings – The National Chicken Council estimates 1.35 billion wings will be consumed nationwide during the big game, which is up 1.5 percent from 2017 estimates. RAN projects that 12 million chicken wings will be eaten in Nevada during the game this year.

$140 Million Wagered – According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, gross wagering on the Super Bowl totaled $138.5 million in 2017. In addition to traditional retail spending forecasts, RAN expects gross wagering to top $140 million this year.

* Spending includes the impacts of Nevada's population growth. Spending estimates exclude amounts wagered on the big game.