Revision Brewing ships to Vermont

Revision Brewing Company has sent its first beer shipment to Green Mountain State.

The shipment was part of a distribution agreement between Revision Brewing and Vermont Beer Shepherd, based in Waterbury, Vt. The first shipment was sent out early last week and should be at retail locations throughout Vermont this week.

Vermont Beer Shepherd is a family-owned distribution company that utilizes the small-batch approach to distribution.

Revision Brewing Company of Sparks, founded in 2017 by Jeremy Warren.