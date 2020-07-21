Rounds Bakery in Reno closes retail operations

Anton Novak and Sean Cary are co-owners of Rounds Bakery.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Rounds Bakery, which first launched in 1990, earlier this month announced the closure of its retail storefront on Moana Lane, effective July 17.

According to a July 7 press release, the bakery is shuttering retail operations so staff can focus on its fresh-packed food business and commercial bakery operations — meaning products will still be available at various grocery stores, coffee shops and other locations.

“COVID-19 has cleared the table,” Anton Novak, Rounds Bakery co-owner, said in a statement, who added that the move should be viewed as an expansion, not a contraction. “… As much as we love offering fresh bagels from our beautiful bread basket, we must socially distance, and our retail model does not support that right now.”

Food production will continue at a to-be-announced location, according to the bakery.

A spokesperson for Rounds Bakery confirmed no jobs would be lost in the closure; the six restaurant workers will be absorbed into the company’s food production and packaging area, as well as stocking and management of the 12-14 mini markets it operates at the Tesla Gigafactory.