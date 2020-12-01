RSCVA buildings earn Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation

The Reno-Sparks Convention Center is one of four venues operated by the RSCVA and its operating partner, ASM Global.

Courtesy Visit Reno Tahoe

RENO, Nev. — The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority’s meetings, conventions, trade shows and sports events facilities have achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation.

According to a Nov. 18 press release from RSCVA, under the guidance of GBAC — a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association — the RSCVA and its operating partner, ASM Global, have implemented “the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno Events Center, National Bowling Stadium, and the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.”

“The GBAC STAR accreditation gives event planners the confidence they need to make the best-possible decision for their exhibitors and attendees,” RSCVA President and CEO Charles Harris said in a statement. “Earning this certification shows that the RSCVA and ASM Global are committed to providing a healthy environment to all of our customers, team members and stakeholders doing business throughout Reno Tahoe’s meetings and events facilities.”

In all, more than 100 facilities across the world achieved the accreditation in November, according to a Nov. 20 press release on behalf of GBAC.

Expedited in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GBAC STAR accreditation program helps facilities prepare for, respond to and recover from biological threats and biohazard situations, according to GBAC, which reports that more than 3,500 facilities have committed to the program, which has accredited more than 500 facilities around the world to date.

To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, RSCVA and ASM Global Reno “were required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures,” per the RSCVA press release.