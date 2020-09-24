Rural Nevada Virtual Pitch Competition to award prizes up to $1,000

CARSON, Nev. — The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority and other business and government entities as part of a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

According to a recent press release from GOED, the rural “Nevada Virtual Pitch Competition” will take place Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with remote connections through Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

The competition will include educational resources and learning sessions to assist and elevate innovation and entrepreneurship efforts of rural Nevadans. Winning pitches will be awarded cash prizes up to $1,000, thanks to a sponsorship from NV Energy.

“This free event is designed to help existing businesses expand, or launch new innovative businesses in a challenging economy,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “To be part of a global economy, Nevada needs to utilize the talent and idea generation of our residents. We have seen global companies emerge from the idea stage, and we believe that when given an opportunity, such a company with global impact could come from our rural communities.”

According to GOED, the partnership also includes the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada Small Business Development Center and the Audacity Fund.

“Rural Nevada can tap into the resources of the startup economy in the Reno-Tahoe area,” Patty Herzog, GOED’s Director of Rural and Community Development, said in a statement. “Over the past few years, the Reno-Tahoe area has seen a boom in entrepreneurship. Many large technology companies have moved to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park and increased the spirit of entrepreneurship in Nevada.”

“The Rural Nevada Entrepreneurship Program will bridge the urban, rural divide and develop a statewide business incubator program,” added Maggie Saling of the nonprofit StartUpNV, in a statement. “We want to support emerging entrepreneurs we have in Nevada by providing them with the information, mentoring and access to funding they need.”

Per GOED, the Nov. 6 event will allow resources from around the state to be available in every small city and town in Nevada.

Businesses and individuals may email NVRuralPitch2020@gmail.com to learn more about how to participate.