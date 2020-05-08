RV Country in Sparks donates motorhome for NNMC frontline workers

SPARKS, Nev. — The RV Country location in Sparks announced recently it is providing a motorhome as a rest location for frontline healthcare workers at Northern Nevada Medical Center.

RV Country is donating the use of a 2015 Holiday Rambler Vacationer motorhome, offering nurses, doctors and assistants a place to rest or meet, according to an April 23 press release.

Mike Chappell, Director of Fixed Operations for RV Country in Sparks, practices safe social distancing with Helen Lidholm, CEO/Managing Director for Northern Nevada Medical Center, in front of the donated motorhome.

“We opened our Sparks location just last year, and we’re proud to support the needs of our health care community and their patients during this unique crisis,” RV Country President Curt Curtis said in a statement. “We will all work together to overcome this, and we will all emerge stronger.”

At over 34 feet long, the motorhome will be located outside the Sparks hospital near its COVID-19 alternative care sites.

“Our community has truly come together during this crisis, and we are grateful to RV Country for supplying a temporary RV for our staff,” Helen Lidholm, CEO for Northern Nevada Medical Center, said in a statement. “This resource will allow our staff to take a much needed break during their shift at the hospital as well as access comfort items.”

Curtis said the hospital may use the RV for as long as necessary.

RV Country’s sales and service center in Sparks is located at 399 Legends Bay Drive.