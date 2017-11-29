Rye Patch intercepts gold at Florida Canyon mine

Rye Patch Gold Corp., a mining company based in Nevada, reported results of scout drilling of the sulfide zone at the company's flagship Florida Canyon mine located 128 miles northeast of Reno.

Highlights included two drillholes, one that yielded two gold zones including 70.1 metres grading 2.94 grams per tonne gold; and the other containing three gold zones including 35.1 metres grading 2.08 grams of gold.

The drillhole was located in an untested sulfide area between the Central and Main pits. The intersections confirm the notion that the mineralization has a similar structural geometry to the oxide zone thus connecting the two zones. The multiple intercepts demonstrate a substantial thickness and breadth of the sulfide zone.

"Based on the drill results and our exploration model, management believes the sulfide blanket beneath Florida Canyon could host a substantive high-grade ore body beneath the oxide zone," said William Howald, Rye Patch President and CEO. "By quantifying the sulfide mineralization, Florida Canyon has the initial makings of a world-class ore body located in Nevada."