Saint Mary’s in Reno named one of nation’s 50 top cardiovascular hospitals

Saint Mary’s in Reno is Northern Nevada’s only CMS 5-Star rated acute care hospital.

Photo: Saint Mary’s Health Network

RENO, Nev. — Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center was recently named as one of the nation’s top performing hospitals by Fortune and IBM Watson Health.

The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study spotlights leading short-term, acute care, non-federal US hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of cardiology patients.

The study is designed to identify impartial, actionable, and attainable benchmarks for hospital and clinical leaders as they work to raise their own organizations’ standards of performance in cardiac care.

This year’s study included 980 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines, according to a Nov. 17 press release from Saint Mary’s.

Based on comparisons between the study winners and a peer group of similar hospitals in the study, the winners delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost.

Saint Mary’s — Northern Nevada’s only CMS 5-Star rated acute care hospital and an accredited Chest Pain Center by the American College of Cardiology — was in the Top 50 list for cardiovascular hospitals.

Go here to view the full list from IBM Watson Health.

Saint Mary’s has additionally earned the HeartCARE CenterTM designation and the Silver Performance Achievement for Chest Pain by the American College of Cardiology, as well as being recognized as a 5-Star recipient by Healthgrades for high-performing care in Carotid Surgery, Treatment of Heart Attack, and Heart Failure.