Saint Mary’s introduces urgent care platform

Saint Mary's Medical Group is launching Urgent Care check-in for patients visiting one of its three clinics in Reno and Sparks.

The check-in platform allows a patient to make a reservation from their home, office, or any location they can access the internet. The program is designed to contact the patient through text messaging, minutes prior to their reservation. If a patient is already at an urgent care, they can make their reservation in person and either wait or come back before their reserved time.

Health care clinics across the state are quickly picking up on using technology to streamline patient appointments. This new reservation system was designed so patients can manage their health care without waiting hours in a clinic to see a provider. Additionally, patients can choose from a list of conditions they are experiencing which provides education about when to visit an urgent care versus the emergency room.

"Patients come to an urgent care to get better, and that's our focus," said Bayo Curry-Winchell, M.D. urgent care medical director for Saint Mary's Medical Group. "Instead of waiting in a lobby for an unknown amount of time, whether for yourself or with a child, you can make a reservation and arrive minutes before your scheduled timed."

To learn more about urgent care check-in or to make a reservation visit: http://www.saintmarysreno.com/checkin.