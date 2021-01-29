Saint Mary’s partners with Pediatrix for pediatric services

RENO, Nev. — Saint Mary’s Pediatric Care, a program of Saint Mary’s Health Network, announced Jan. 20 a new partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, a MEDNAX company.

Beginning Feb. 1, Pediatrix will begin to transition pediatric hospitalists into Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s pediatric unit in downtown Reno, “with full coverage by March 1,” according to a Jan. 20 press release.

Pediatrix will work together with the Saint Mary’s Pediatric Care team to enhance inpatient care and streamline the ER admission process for children’s services.

“Saint Mary’s Pediatric Care is evolving to continue to provide the best care possible to our youngest patients while caring for the emotional needs of the family,” Tiffany Coury, Saint Mary’s CEO, said in a statement

The partnership includes establishing a pediatric hospitalist program that will provide full time coverage of the 18-bed pediatric unit and assist in the stabilization of pediatric patients in emergency situations.

Pediatrix Medical Group is billed as the nation’s largest group of pediatric specialists; through its hospital-based and clinic programs, the company “offers a partnership between community-based physicians and hospitals to guarantee children have access to the highest level of care,” according to its website.

“These relationships help ensure Saint Mary’s continues to provide high quality and excellent patient care,” Dr. Richard Bryan, Chief Medical Officer for Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, said in a statement. “Through these collaborative efforts the youngest of our community can receive the healthiest start in life close to home.”