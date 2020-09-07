Sal Khan to headline Reno’s 5th annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit

Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, gives a TedX talk in 2011. He will keynote the 5th annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit in Reno on Sept. 18.

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

RENO, Nev. — The Moonridge Foundation’s 5th Annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit will be held as a virtual summit on Sept. 18 in place of its regularly scheduled in-person event in Reno.

The summit — the 2019 version of which took place at the Nevada Museum of Art — is a gathering for corporate funders and family foundations, along with local, statewide and national philanthropists to hear about the latest trends and best practices in giving.

Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing a free, world-class education for anyone anywhere, will headline the event, according to a Sept. 2 press release.

Khan holds three degrees from MIT, an MBA from Harvard, was profiled by 60 Minutes, recently conducted a “Homeroom Session” with Dr. Anthony Fauci, and is recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Per the press release, Khan will share insights and learnings from founding the Khan Academy in 2005 and how philanthropy has transformed his efforts, leveraging technology and metrics to achieve success.

Other planned speakers for the virtual summit include, among others: Emary Aronson and Susan Sack, of the Robin Hood foundation; Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst at Applied Analysis, who will report on the landscape of corporate philanthropy in Nevada; and Phil Satre, Chairman of the Board of Wynn Resorts, Ltd., and a member of the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force.

The Sept. 18 event is made possible the following sponsors and partners: Nevada Gold Mines, NV Energy, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, City National Bank, Nevada Business Magazine, Renown Health, PBS Reno, The Abbi Agency, Wells Fargo, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada and Dickson Realty.

Go to philanthropyleaderssummit.com to learn more and to RSVP; registration fee is $52.