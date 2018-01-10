Salvation Army’s Carson City store opens Thursday

The Salvation Army will open its new Family Store at 3320 Research Way in Carson City.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be on tap Thursday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. Local dignitaries, along with Major Charles Fowler of the Salvation Army, Reno Corps, and representatives from the general contractor, Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, will be on hand.

The Family Store is the first tenant at the $3.5 million, 28,500-square-foot building; which is believed to be the first speculative warehouse building in the city in more than a decade. Joey Lassonde Design served as the architect while Resource Concepts Inc. served as the designer for 3320 Research Way. John Uhart Commercial Real Estate is the broker on the building.