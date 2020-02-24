‘Science of networking’ focus of best-selling author’s Feb. 28 talk at WIN breakfast

RENO, Nev. — Western Industrial Nevada’s monthly speaker series continues Friday, Feb. 28, with best-selling author David Burkus, who will talk about “the science of networking,” according to a press release from WIN.

“As a skilled researcher and inspiring communicator, Burkus is one of the foremost minds shaping the future of business,” according to WIN. “The bestselling author of three books, Burkus’ latest work, ‘Friend Of A Friend,’ explores the science of how networks and relationships drive business — both inside and outside of the organization.

“By blending the most current research in psychology, sociology, economics, and network science, Burkus offers a fresh perspective on how to improve our networks and build key connections.”

Go to davidburkus.com to learn more about the speaker.

The breakfast takes place 7-9 a.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Cost is $45 for non-members and $20 for members who do not have a pre-paid membership. Go to win-nevada.com to learn more.